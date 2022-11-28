Panera Bread closes

After 10 years, Panera Bread in Grand Island has closed. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” a sign on the door says. “Please visit us in Lincoln and Kearney.” The restaurant operated at 1040 Allen Drive, next to Olive Garden. The front of the business says that Ed Kryfka was the general manager.
The restaurant opened in February of 2012.
