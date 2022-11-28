 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panera Bread closes

After 10 years, Panera Bread in Grand Island has closed. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” a sign on the door says. “Please visit us in Lincoln and Kearney.” The restaurant operated at 1040 Allen Drive, next to Olive Garden. The front of the business says that Ed Kryfka was the general manager. The restaurant opened in February of 2012.

 JEFF BAHR, THE INDEPENDENT

Taco Bell Rolls Out , New Taco Subscription . The fast-food chain has introduced the Taco Lover's Pass in Tuscon, Arizona, in 17 locations. . With the pass, customers can order one crunchy taco, soft taco, spicy potato soft taco or Doritos Locos taco per day for 30 days straight ... With the pass, customers can order one crunchy taco, soft taco, spicy potato soft taco or Doritos Locos taco per day for 30 days straight ... ... using Taco Bell's app. . The Taco Lover's Pass ranges in price from $5 to $10 a month. . Taco Bell is hoping the new subscription will generate more daily customers. Restaurants like Burger King tried a similar subscription model. where they charged $5 a month for a coffee subscription to promote their new breakfast offerings. . It was discontinued several months later. . Panera Bread launched an unlimited coffee and tea subscription for $8.99 a month in 2020. CNBC reports that the program has over half a million subscribers in less than a year. . Shares of YUM, which owns Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, has risen 18% this year, bringing their market value to $37.9 billion.

