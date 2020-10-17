Parent of 3 challenges incumbent for Grand Island Public Schools Ward A seat

A: “Regarding the pandemic, I’m often asked to choose a side or told I will gain someone’s vote if I state I am ‘for’ or ‘against’ a certain opinion. I don’t think drawing hard lines in the sand is productive, so I try to remind people that our board has done a stellar job in navigating a brand new, extremely stressful situation that was thrown into their laps last spring. As new information comes in, new decisions are made and I’m thankful our board puts the well-being of our children above all else.

A: “I believe to make a difference in any capacity, you have to care. Whether in an individual role or that of filling a seat on a board, you need to know what you want to see for those affected by each decision. In my case, that means I must care deeply about the learning experiences of each child, and I do. I want to see our children emboldened and ready to command positive change in the world. I want our teachers to feel heard when they share struggles and victories so that we can make the best-informed decisions possible. I want parents from across our district to know how incredibly important they are. My goal is to listen to and empower GIPS.”