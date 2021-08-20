Parent voices concerns over Grand island Senior High handling of COVID case

A local parent is voicing concerns about how Grand Island Senior High is handling its emerging COVID cases.
Meanwhile, Grand Island Public Schools reports that they have not seen a jump in reported positive cases of the virus.
Christopher Moore has a 14-year-old son at GISH, and his girlfriend, who lives with him, has a 14-year-old at GISH and a 6-year-old in school, he told The Independent.
When his son developed a fever, Moore kept him home from school. He and his son tested positive for COVID.
“Before we got home, Twin Rivers (Public Health Department) was calling us back to tell us he tested positive,” he said. “(My girlfriend) called the schools to let them know we have kids who were firsthand exposed. Common sense says if one person in the house has it, we all do.”
Moore had been told if students tested positive and had to quarantine, per guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they would receive an excused absence.
That was not the case.
“(GISH) said, the kids are fine. If she takes them home from school, it’s an unexcused absence because technically we’re not the same family,” he said. “But we have the same house of record on their papers and everything. I don’t know how they’ve come to this conclusion.”
The option left for parents is to stay quiet and risk exposure to COVID, he said, or face “consequences” for taking their kids out of school for safety.
“They’re making us choose between that or legal action taken against us for our kids not being in school,” Moore said.
He is worried other families will receive the same response, and COVID will spread further through Grand Island schools.
“I get it that we’ve got to have school. We’ve got the mask guideline in place. But if you know someone has it or has been in direct exposure to it, send them away for a little bit,” he said. “That’s what we did last year, and we had far less going on.”
Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson told The Independent that reported positive cases of COVID-19 are rising among the three-county area’s students. CDHD covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
In July, the district had 33 cases among children from ages 12 to 18.
Through the first half of August, there have been 44 cases.
By the end of month, Anderson expects the number of cases in August will have doubled the July total.
When asked about the Moore case specifically a Grand Island Public Schools official told The Independent that GISH has not had a great jump in its reported positive cases of COVID-19.
“In our entire district we have only 12 reported cases, which includes staff and students. Some of these individuals became sick before school started and have not been in our buildings at all. “In each case we contact staff and families who may have been in contact with the person confirmed positive,” Jennifer Worthington, GIPS chief of strategic partnerships & stakeholder engagement, told The Independent via official statement.
Anderson said each school district sets its own policy regarding positive cases and close contact in the school setting.
On notification of a positive case in the school system, CDHD will talk to the person who tested positive, or parent if a minor, and do contact tracing.
CDHD is advising parents to isolate their kids, Anderson said.
“We’re seeing kids get sick and test positive,” she said. “What we’re doing with those kids is advising parents that those children need to isolate and that means staying home for a 10-day period or until their symptoms resolve.”
In the CDHD three-county coverage area, there are 13,000 youths between ages 12 and 18 who are able to receive the vaccine. Only 4.5% are fully vaccinated, and another 4.5% have received at least one dose, Anderson said Thursday.
A COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved yet for ages 12 or below.
“COVID is not a harmless condition for kids,” she said. “It can have short-term, serious effects. Most kids have mild to moderate symptoms. But some children are going to get quite sick.”
Also a concern for CDHD is that children were not a part of previous surges, and this time youth are being targeted by the virus.
“What we are seeing in a number of cases is that kids who are even moderately ill have ongoing symptoms for up to six months of fatigue, inability to concentrate, just general weakness, which can be intermittent or continuous,” Anderson said.
Coronavirus is “well-positioned” in Grand Island, Anderson warned.
Masks and vaccination are still the best course for preventing its spread.
“We’ve got it everywhere,” she said. “The way to rid ourselves of that is still those protection measures we talked about in the last surge, masking, staying home when sick, getting tested if you feel sick and social distancing. Equally important is getting the vaccine.”
COVID vaccines are available freely at Central District Health Department, 1137 S. Locust St., in Grand Island, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Moore said his family is doing well through their quarantine.