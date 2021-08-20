Parent voices concerns over Grand island Senior High handling of COVID case

The option left for parents is to stay quiet and risk exposure to COVID, he said, or face “consequences” for taking their kids out of school for safety.

“They’re making us choose between that or legal action taken against us for our kids not being in school,” Moore said.

He is worried other families will receive the same response, and COVID will spread further through Grand Island schools.

“I get it that we’ve got to have school. We’ve got the mask guideline in place. But if you know someone has it or has been in direct exposure to it, send them away for a little bit,” he said. “That’s what we did last year, and we had far less going on.”

Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson told The Independent that reported positive cases of COVID-19 are rising among the three-county area’s students. CDHD covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

In July, the district had 33 cases among children from ages 12 to 18.

Through the first half of August, there have been 44 cases.

By the end of month, Anderson expects the number of cases in August will have doubled the July total.

