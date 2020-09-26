Parents extend a supportive hand to visiting families

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Facebook message turned into an act of kindness and an opportunity for Omaha Westside parents to watch their sons play Friday night at Grand Island.

Omaha Westside freshman football coach DJ Rezac said he received a message from his friend John Wemhoff, who is a parent of a Grand Island Senior High football player.

The message came after Grand Island Public Schools released a statement saying more security at the GISH against Westside football game would prevent the visiting team’s parents from watching the game from beyond the fence, per GIPS’ COVID-19 regulations.

“He just said, ‘How can I help?’” Rezac said.

This led to a watch party planned at Veterans Park for Omaha Westside’s parents by Cindy Wemhoff, Stacey Kelly and others.

“We just wanted to reach out to the visiting teams in this crazy time (when) visitors come,” said Wemhoff.

Both Wemhoff and Kelly are mothers of athletes, and they said they understood the importance of being able to watch their sons play in the same town.

Kelly and Wemhoff said after other parents found out what they were doing, support poured in; they were able to cater Buffalo Wild Wings and have other snacks for the visiting parents.