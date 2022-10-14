Parr again named fair's interim executive director

For the second time, Nebraska State Fair Deputy Director Jaime Parr is serving as the fair's interim executive director.

Parr was appointed to the position at the October meeting of the State Fair Board, which was held Friday. She was also in charge of the fair after the departure of Lori Cox and the arrival of Bill Ogg in 2020.

The fair board announced Oct. 5 that Ogg had resigned.

Ogg was not present at the meeting. Board chairman Bob Haag of Indianola said Friday's meeting was meant to be Ogg's last as executive director. But Ogg went to a funeral Friday in Lincoln for Tom Lorenz, who was general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Haag said Lorenz was a friend of Ogg's. Ogg also went to represent the fair, Haag said. Ogg is now the fair's executive director emeritus.

At Friday's meeting, the board heard favorable reports about this year's fair. In her deputy director's report, Parr said the 2022 event was "hugely successful."

In an interview after the meeting, Haag said he hates to see Ogg go.

But Parr has a lot of experience with the fair, Haag said. "You can tell from listening to her at meetings that she knows what's going on."

Ogg shepherded the 2020, 2021 and 2022 fairs.

Running the fair has "probably taken a toll" on Ogg, Haag said. "I think he's got a family that he wants to enjoy. As we get older, they're more important to us." Haag said he can sympathize.

Ogg "put together a heck of a good staff," Haag said. "He got our finances from being in the hole to where we've got reserves."

Such a turnaround is appreciated by board members, Haag said. He then mentioned former State Fair financial officer Patrick Kopke, who embezzled more than $150,000 in 2019.

"We had bad public perception when you have the deal with Kopke writing his own checks and taking the money, and we had to get that money back," Haag said.

The fair is going well, "but it just took a lot of time, and I'm sure it took its toll on Bill and on the board members. You worry about things like that. So I wish him the best in the future."

Haag was asked if he wanted to say any more about Ogg's departure.

"I don't know what it'd be. Bill's a great guy. I like Bill a lot. I wish him the best," he said.

Haag was asked if Ogg signed an agreement in which he agreed not to talk about his departure.

Haag said he wasn't aware of such an agreement. "I know he signed a transition agreement to help us bring on a new executive director," he said. "I don't know what he's agreed to and what he hasn't."

Haag was asked if there were many staff resignations after this year's fair.

Vaughn Sievers, the fair's livestock director, resigned after this year's Aksarben Stock Show, he said. Two members of the operations cleaning staff resigned.

"It's normal turnover, I'd say, probably as much as anything," Haag said. "People find new jobs."

This year's fair, though, was a success. "Look at the numbers," Haag said. He doesn't know of anyone who doesn't think the fair went well, he said.

In an interview, Parr was asked about Ogg's departure.

"I was so excited when Bill Ogg started at the State Fair in June of 2020. I was so excited for him to come. And as excited as I was then, I am disappointed today that his term has completed so soon. I did enjoy working with Bill and I learned a lot from working with Bill," she said.

Parr was asked if Ogg resigned of his own accord. "As far as I know," she said.

She was also asked if Ogg signed an agreement in which he agreed not to talk about his departure.

"I'm not privy to that information," she said.

Ogg's age is not available. But the Wyoming native graduated from high school in 1972.

In 2023, the State Fair will have its third executive director in six years. Cox was in charge in 2018 and 2019.