 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Parr named Nebraska State Fair executive director

  • Updated
  • 0
Jaime Parr new fair executive director

Nebraska State Fair then-interim executive director Jaime Parr speaks about the October financial report during the board Nov. 18 meeting. Parr was named executive director on Friday, Dec. 16.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

On Friday morning, the State Fair hosted their second annual unique foods contest, where food vendors at the fair could enter their one-of-a-kind dishes.

The Nebraska State Fair Board has removed the interim tag — Jaime Parr is the new executive director.

The board approved Parr’s appointment at its meeting on Friday after naming her interim executive director in October. Parr, who had been serving as deputy executive director, took over from former director Bill Ogg.

“We are pleased and proud to have a native Nebraskan serving as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair,” board Chairman Bob Haag said in a release. “Jaime’s longevity with the fair, knowledge of the institution and love of all things Nebraska made her the ideal choice.”

“I’m thrilled to be taking this position on a permanent basis,” Parr said. “The fair has been such a big part of my life, as it has been for many Nebraskans. As a team, we’ll work together to ensure that the Nebraska State Fair continues to offer something for everyone.”

People are also reading…

Parr grew up in Fremont and earned an associate’s degree in accounting from Southeast Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Doane College.

While still a student at Doane, she began working for the fair as a seasonal employee in 1998. With the exception of four years in the early 2000s, Parr has worked for the State Fair ever since and was part of the team that brought the fair to Grand Island in 2010.

Over the years, Parr served as a receptionist, space rental manager, facility director and deputy executive director. She also filled the top job on an interim basis in 2020.

Parr is a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management and a Certified Fair Executive.

The 2023 Nebraska State Fair will be from Aug. 25 through Sept. 4, and the Aksarben Stock Show will be Sept. 21 through 24, both in Grand Island.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grover resigning Grand Island superintendent post

Grover resigning Grand Island superintendent post

Superintendent Tawana Grover will officially submit her resignation Monday, Dec. 12 regular session GIPS Board of Education meeting. If approved by the board, her resignation will be effective January 11, 2023.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian forces fortify the city of Bakhmout with trenches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts