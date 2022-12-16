Parr named Nebraska State Fair executive director

The Nebraska State Fair Board has removed the interim tag — Jaime Parr is the new executive director.

The board approved Parr’s appointment at its meeting on Friday after naming her interim executive director in October. Parr, who had been serving as deputy executive director, took over from former director Bill Ogg.

“We are pleased and proud to have a native Nebraskan serving as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair,” board Chairman Bob Haag said in a release. “Jaime’s longevity with the fair, knowledge of the institution and love of all things Nebraska made her the ideal choice.”

“I’m thrilled to be taking this position on a permanent basis,” Parr said. “The fair has been such a big part of my life, as it has been for many Nebraskans. As a team, we’ll work together to ensure that the Nebraska State Fair continues to offer something for everyone.”

Parr grew up in Fremont and earned an associate’s degree in accounting from Southeast Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Doane College.

While still a student at Doane, she began working for the fair as a seasonal employee in 1998. With the exception of four years in the early 2000s, Parr has worked for the State Fair ever since and was part of the team that brought the fair to Grand Island in 2010.

Over the years, Parr served as a receptionist, space rental manager, facility director and deputy executive director. She also filled the top job on an interim basis in 2020.

Parr is a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management and a Certified Fair Executive.

The 2023 Nebraska State Fair will be from Aug. 25 through Sept. 4, and the Aksarben Stock Show will be Sept. 21 through 24, both in Grand Island.