Partnership ensures a continuing look at the ‘long game’

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you remember “Grander Vision” or “Market Street” back in 2014?

Many of you would have participated in one or both of these comprehensive visioning processes for the Grand Island area. More than 30 priorities were identified when these plans were merged together. Grow Grand Island was formed to help address these priorities while also keeping an eye to our future growth and prosperity.

In 2016, we as a community voted “yes” for a food and beverage tax to create a funding pool for things like supporting the State Fair, promoting the area, enhancing our recreational opportunities and community development. A portion of these funds are allocated annually to Grow Grand Island, and when combined with private funds, is a powerful way to get the best things done over the course of time.

It has only been a handful of years since those pivotable decisions were first made, and the outcomes of those decisions are still in the making—the long game, so-to-speak. But the path we are on with the public-private partnership and the collaboration among core business and community leaders will prove to be an example for other communities to follow who desire to grow and thrive.