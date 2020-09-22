Partnership ensures a continuing look at the ‘long game’

Do you remember “Grander Vision” or “Market Street” back in 2014?
Many of you would have participated in one or both of these comprehensive visioning processes for the Grand Island area. More than 30 priorities were identified when these plans were merged together. Grow Grand Island was formed to help address these priorities while also keeping an eye to our future growth and prosperity.
In 2016, we as a community voted “yes” for a food and beverage tax to create a funding pool for things like supporting the State Fair, promoting the area, enhancing our recreational opportunities and community development. A portion of these funds are allocated annually to Grow Grand Island, and when combined with private funds, is a powerful way to get the best things done over the course of time.
It has only been a handful of years since those pivotable decisions were first made, and the outcomes of those decisions are still in the making—the long game, so-to-speak. But the path we are on with the public-private partnership and the collaboration among core business and community leaders will prove to be an example for other communities to follow who desire to grow and thrive.
“Sticking to it: The Art of Adherence,” a book by Lee J. Colan, outlines the importance of focus, competence and passion in the adherence equation.
As you open the book, there is a quote by David Cottrell that reads “Frequently, the difference between success and failure is the resolve to stick to your plan long enough to win.”
Adherence requires a commitment to the long game. Whether talking about the 2014 visioning priorities, or the many priorities resulting from studies and research that have occurred since then, the equation for adherence is essential for success.
A move toward continued adherence occurred at a Grand Island City Council meeting on Sept. 9. The partnership between the City of Grand Island and Grow Grand Island was renewed for another two to four years. This will enable Grow Grand Island to continue its work on the long game.
To learn more about the partnership between the City of Grand Island and Grow Grand Island, visit the city’s website at www.grand-island.com and view the Grow Grand Island Presentation broadcast via GITV on Sept. 15 and posted under News & Notices. Grow Grand Island representatives joined Mayor Roger Steele to discuss the long game, as well as some current and upcoming strategies.
To learn more about Grow Grand Island, visit www.growgrandisland.com. And, find us on Facebook.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.
