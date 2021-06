A semi driver had to be removed from his vehicle by passersby after an accident Monday morning on Interstate 80.

The driver reportedly went off the road, overcorrected and, with a soft shoulder after recent rain, the semi tipped over. The accident was reported at 11:49 a.m.

Wood River volunteer fire and rescue personnel responded to the call. The semi driver was taken to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.