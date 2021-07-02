Past Mr. Habitat contestants return for all-star event

In one of the easiest years to get contestants, this year’s Mr. Habitat competition will see the return of five former contestants.
Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity’s Mr. Habitat All Stars kicked off Thursday, with the return of one previous winner, three former Mr. Congenialities, and a previous winner of the beachwear competition.
Running for Mr. Habitat this year are Steve Anderson, Mr. Habitat 2017; Don Deitemeyer, Mr. Beachwear 2018; Jon Rosenlund, Mr. Congeniality 2015; Doug Schiefert, Mr. Congeniality 2019; and Jeremy Vlcek, Mr. Congeniality 2011.
The competition pits contestants against each other in a race to see who can raise the most money for Habitat for Humanity’s local efforts. Every dollar they raise equals one vote for them in their competition for the crown. Donors who give $10, in essence, casts 10 votes for their favorite, while someone who gives $100 casts 100 votes.
“We’ve been thinking about this theme for a long time, but we needed to build up the pool of contestants before it was possible,” said Dana Jelinek of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity. “With this being the 11th competition, it seemed an appropriate year.”
As the competitors vie for the title of Mr. Habitat, they will organize special events to draw donations. Whoever raises the most money by the Sept. 14, Mr. Habitat dinner will win the crown. However, that isn’t the only title for which the contestants will compete. They also will participate in Mr. Beachwear, Mr. Formal Wear and Two-Minute Talent, along with competing for Mr. Congenialty.
The 2021 dinner and pageant will be at Peace Lutheran Church. It will include raffles, a dessert auction and a dinner of various kinds of salads. For those whose tastes are more carnivorous, there will be an additional meat option for a nominal fee.
Theme-decorated tables are also part of the fun. People who wish to decorate and host a table may purchase their table space for eight guests for $160. Only 35 tables are available, so those interested in participating need to contact the Habitat office as soon as possible to reserve their space.
Speaking of the Mr. Habitat competition and event, contestant Doug Schliefert said, “This is the easiest way to support a fantastic organization, and give back to the community. I truly believe that for every dollar or hour donated it affects this community in a positive way.”
As a nonprofit housing organization working with lower-income homebuyers, Habitat is seeing record high costs of goods. High lumber costs have been just one of the issues. In addition, product and contractor availability have been a challenge in a time when housing is in such short supply and desperately needed.
Contestant Don Deitemeyer said of the Mr. Habitat competitors, “We have an appreciation for the mission and goals of Habitat for Humanity. We believe in giving folks a hand up so they can become homeowners and make a better life for their families.”
To learn more about how to vote or reserve a table, call the Habitat for Humanity office at 308-385-5510 or email CommunityEngagement@gmail.com.