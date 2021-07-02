Past Mr. Habitat contestants return for all-star event

In one of the easiest years to get contestants, this year’s Mr. Habitat competition will see the return of five former contestants.

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity’s Mr. Habitat All Stars kicked off Thursday, with the return of one previous winner, three former Mr. Congenialities, and a previous winner of the beachwear competition.

Running for Mr. Habitat this year are Steve Anderson, Mr. Habitat 2017; Don Deitemeyer, Mr. Beachwear 2018; Jon Rosenlund, Mr. Congeniality 2015; Doug Schiefert, Mr. Congeniality 2019; and Jeremy Vlcek, Mr. Congeniality 2011.

The competition pits contestants against each other in a race to see who can raise the most money for Habitat for Humanity’s local efforts. Every dollar they raise equals one vote for them in their competition for the crown. Donors who give $10, in essence, casts 10 votes for their favorite, while someone who gives $100 casts 100 votes.

“We’ve been thinking about this theme for a long time, but we needed to build up the pool of contestants before it was possible,” said Dana Jelinek of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity. “With this being the 11th competition, it seemed an appropriate year.”