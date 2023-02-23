When the Rev. Susanna DesMarais and the church secretary arrived at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Thursday morning, they quickly noticed there'd been a break-in.

An outside window was broken and all the cabinets inside in the church were open.

The two women, who arrived at about 8:50 a.m., called the police, saying the church had been burglarized. At that point, DesMarais didn't believe the burglar was still in the building. But as officers were entering the church, the suspect knocked on the door of the office they were in. The women saw the top of his head.

"The police hastily got us out of the way," DesMarais said.

The man wound up barricading himself inside the church for the next hour and a half, during which time Grand Island police officers surrounded the building. At least eight patrol units could be seen outside the church.

The standoff ended peacefully at about 10:35 a.m.

The suspect, Seth Ketelhut, is a 36-year-old homeless man.

Police say Ketelhut was in possession of two large knives.

After locking the area down, police made contact with Ketelhut, who "refused to obey any type of commands," said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott.

Negotiators communicated with the suspect, who refused to surrender.

The department's tactical response team arrived. Members of that unit brought along their armored rescue vehicle.

Eventually, a diversion device and a canine were deployed, Elliott said. The diversion device, known as a flash bang, creates a loud sound.

Police also launched two "less lethal rounds" at the suspect, Elliott said.

The rounds are small rubber balls, a little smaller than ping pong balls. Unlike pepper balls, they do not contain pepper spray. They are shot out of a 40mm launcher, Elliott said.

During the standoff, the suspect was the only person in the church, Elliott said.

No money was taken from the church, which is at 422 W. Second St.

DesMarais pointed out "that the police have been wonderful, and I thank the Grand Island police for all their help."

DesMarais made her comments late in the morning. "We're about to get started on the cleanup," she said.

Ketelhut, who is a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and first-degree criminal trespass.

Around 10 a.m., a man stopped by the Grand Island Independent office looking for his wife, who is the aforementioned church secretary. He was able to get a hold of her and confirm she was safe and not in the church. He then left to meet up with her.

During the night, two windows were broken at The Independent, which is directly across Second Street from the church. Elliott said the burglary suspect may also have broken the newspaper windows.