Patrick Kopke's attorney defends sentence; State Attorney General planning appeal

That might just be her personality, she said. She always tries hard “to see the good in people. And maybe that’s where that comes from, but I’m just bewildered.”

Cox, who joined the State Fair in January of 2018, hired Kopke.

“We had such high hopes for his position and the things that he could do for Nebraska State Fair from a financial prudence standpoint, and that just didn’t happen, clearly,” she said by phone from Montana.

Cox and board members Harry Hoch and Chuck Rolf worked together in filling the finance manager position “and made that decision as a team,” she said.

Hoch and Rolf, who were on Cox’s Executive Committee, are astute businessmen, she said. And “Patrick, I guess you could say, conned us all,” she said. “And we were very sad about that, I’m sure collectively, but I sure am sad about it.”

Cox is thankful to the Nebraska State Patrol for its work in uncovering the financial theft. Patrol employees were “incredible” in “working with me in getting to the bottom of the entire situation,” she said.