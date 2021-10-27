Patrick Kopke's attorney defends sentence; State Attorney General planning appeal

The attorney for former Nebraska State Fair finance manager Patrick Kopke says the sentence Kopke received last week uses taxpayer money wisely while ensuring that his debt to the State Fair is repaid.
On Friday, Kopke was sentenced to 30 days in jail, placed on 15 years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution of $158,170.60. Kopke also must perform 300 hours of community service.
After the sentence was handed down by Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler, the Nebraska Attorney General’s office said it planned to appeal the sentence.
Kopke’s attorney, Justin Kalemkiarian of Lincoln, said Tuesday he’s disappointed that the Attorney General is “even considering appealing Mr. Kopke’s sentence.
“Mr. Kopke took responsibility for his actions and by not dragging this out through trial, saved the state and the Fair Board considerable time, expense, and further bad publicity,” Kalemkiarian wrote in an email to The Independent.
“Furthermore, based on what we knew prior to sentencing, as well as comments made by a Fair Board member after the hearing, the Fair Board was far more concerned about being repaid than having Mr. Kopke spend significant time incarcerated,” Kalemkiarian added. “Judge Butler has wide discretion in making sentencing decisions and in crafting Mr. Kopke’s sentence, took all relevant factors into consideration and determined that the best way for the State Fair Board to be repaid was to allow Mr. Kopke to work to pay off the debt. Mr. Kopke agrees wholeheartedly with that decision. Appealing the sentence is contrary to the stated wishes of the State Fair Board and is not a good use of taxpayer money.”
Kopke, 30, pleaded no contest Aug. 24 to three charges of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, which is a Class IIA felony. Those charges stem from theft he committed as the Nebraska State Fair’s financial officer on three occasions in 2019.
Later Friday, the Attorney General’s office said it was disappointed with the sentence.
“Mr. Kopke was put in a position of public trust. He violated that trust and pled to a felony,” the office said in a news release. “The state asked the court for a five- to 10-year prison sentence. We believe the sentence issued of 30 days in jail, 15 years of probation and restitution is inadequate. His felony act involved embezzling over $150,000 from the State Fair Board.”
Kopke resigned from his job as the fair’s chief of finance and administration in November 2019.
Beth Smith, chair of the State Fair Board, declined comment Tuesday.
Former State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox, reached Tuesday by The Independent, talked about Kopke and the sentencing.
First of all, Cox said, “I’m praying for him and for his family.”
She added that it’s a difficult thing to watch any person make a commitment to defraud an organization “but then to see the denial that comes with it — I’m bewildered by it, honestly. I still am today.”
That might just be her personality, she said. She always tries hard “to see the good in people. And maybe that’s where that comes from, but I’m just bewildered.”
Cox, who joined the State Fair in January of 2018, hired Kopke.
“We had such high hopes for his position and the things that he could do for Nebraska State Fair from a financial prudence standpoint, and that just didn’t happen, clearly,” she said by phone from Montana.
Cox and board members Harry Hoch and Chuck Rolf worked together in filling the finance manager position “and made that decision as a team,” she said.
Hoch and Rolf, who were on Cox’s Executive Committee, are astute businessmen, she said. And “Patrick, I guess you could say, conned us all,” she said. “And we were very sad about that, I’m sure collectively, but I sure am sad about it.”
Cox is thankful to the Nebraska State Patrol for its work in uncovering the financial theft. Patrol employees were “incredible” in “working with me in getting to the bottom of the entire situation,” she said.
As far as the court proceedings, she said, “at some point you have to trust that they did everything they could possibly do with the amount of information that was presented to them. So whether or not that information was limited or not limited, I don’t know because I wasn’t there.”
Cox went on medical leave in March 2020 and eventually became a senior consultant to the fair. She has since started her own company.
“I think what’s hard is at the very same time that I was being relieved of my duties at Nebraska State Fair, I lost my daughter. And I lost my daughter because a man took her life,” Cox said.
Her 21-year-old daughter, Landon, was the victim of vehicular homicide. Cox’s family has been in contact with the driver of the vehicle.
“And I saw nothing but remorse and repentance from that young man.”
The man who took her daughter’s life pleaded guilty to the charges. He “was in contact with us as a family — the victims — and has been just an amazing human being through all of it,” Cox said.
“If you make a mistake, that’s one thing, And that car accident was a mistake,” she said. The young man “didn’t intend to kill my daughter.”
But Kopke planned to commit his crime in advance, Cox said.
“That’s really, really bothersome to me,” Cox said. “So am I disappointed in the sentence? I just have to give credit to the courts, that they did the best that they could do under the information that they had.”
Cox’s lawyer, Patrick Merkle, said, “Kopke violated the public trust. He embezzled public funds. Why is he being sentenced like a reckless driver?”
Merkle, who lives in Washington, D.C., represented Cox in her exit negotiations with the State Fair.
The Nebraska State Fair “is a complex, multimillion dollar business led by a team of dedicated professionals who strive to put the best of Nebraska on display in a two-week extravaganza that takes a year to prepare,” Merkle wrote in an email to The Independent. “Kopke joined this team as the chief financial officer. Instead of doing his job, Kopke surreptitiously sought to enrich himself. His actions cast aspersions on the entire operation but were especially damaging to the relationship between the executive director and the NSF Board.
“It’s nonsense to expect that he will ever repay his debt,” Merkle wrote. “As a convicted felon his employment options are severely limited, particularly of a crime of moral turpitude. His breach of fiduciary duty to the Nebraska State Fair demands far stronger punishment than for racing on the interstate. I trust the appellate court will agree.”