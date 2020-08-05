The 2020 Patriot Tour will make a stop in Grand Island Saturday.
The Patriot Tour, a national motorcycle tour presented by Nation of Patriots, with funds raised to support disabled veterans and their families, plans to arrive at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Platte River Harley-Davidson, 2719 South Locust St.
The May 23 launch of the Nation of Patriots’ annual 110-day, 14,500-mile motorcycle tour that raises funds for disabled veterans was reconfigured to a virtual format due to coronavirus concerns. Despite this setback, the Patriot Tour has moved via video through 28 states, and after its July 17 launch from Erie, Pa., is continuing live through the remaining 20 states. The flag’s final destination is Scottsdale, Ariz., on Sept. 12.
To learn more about the Nation of Patriots and the Patriot Tour, visit www.nationofpatriots.org. Donations can be made at any of the tour stops, online at www.nationofpatriots.org or by U.S. Mail to: Nation of Patriots, P.O. Box 73, Sussex, WI 53089.
