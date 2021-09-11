Patrons speak up at GIPS board meeting

Board of Education President Bonnie Hinkle read a statement on behalf of the board concerning public comment to open the meeting.

“We realize there was a discrepancy last month in the collection of the forms to address the board,” Hinkle said. “We have put new protocols in place so that won’t happen in the future. In order to rectify the discrepancy last month we have decided to make a one-time adjustment and all those who completed a form and thought they were able to speak at the last board of education meeting will speak tonight.”

Five speakers took the board up on the offer. Following the extended request, time was still allotted for regular public comment, which consisted of four speakers. Topics centered around mask mandates within the district, with the majority in opposition to masking requirements.

