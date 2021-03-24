Peaceful protest supporting Jack Wilson scheduled Saturday

Supporters of Jack Wilson, the 95-year-old Grand Island man who is seeking to remain a resident at Regency Retirement Residence, will hold a peaceful eviction protest outside Regency from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“In order to honor the request of those who have organized this peaceful protest we ask that everyone who attends this protest do so in a very respectful manner,” according to a news release announcing the protest.

Regency, 803 N. Alpha St., is seeking to evict Wilson.

A director of Regency Retirement, contacted by The Independent on Wednesday, had no comment about the Wilson case.

An eviction hearing for Wilson will take place at 3 p.m. April 16 in the courtroom of Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel.