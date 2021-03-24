 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peaceful protest supporting Jack Wilson scheduled Saturday
0 comments

Peaceful protest supporting Jack Wilson scheduled Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Supporters of Jack Wilson, the 95-year-old Grand Island man who is seeking to remain a resident at Regency Retirement Residence, will hold a peaceful eviction protest outside Regency from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“In order to honor the request of those who have organized this peaceful protest we ask that everyone who attends this protest do so in a very respectful manner,” according to a news release announcing the protest.

Regency, 803 N. Alpha St., is seeking to evict Wilson.

A director of Regency Retirement, contacted by The Independent on Wednesday, had no comment about the Wilson case.

An eviction hearing for Wilson will take place at 3 p.m. April 16 in the courtroom of Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Survivor describes 1st Georgia spa shooting scene

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts