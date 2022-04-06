 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed in March 29 accident west of Phillips

A 31-year-old man lost his life when he was hit by a vehicle, Tuesday, March 29, on Highway 34 west of Phillips.

Alexander “Alex” Sohl of rural Phillips was killed in the crash, which occurred just east of the Highway 2 turn.

The Nebraska State Patrol was called to the accident at about 10:40 p.m.

After an investigation, the state patrol ruled that the accident was a pedestrian-vehicle crash.

The state patrol learned that Sohl was wearing dark clothing and walking in the eastbound lane when he was struck by an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder.

Sohl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the Pathfinder driver is not available.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” the state patrol said Tuesday. “No citations have been issued at this time.”

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

