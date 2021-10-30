Penny Wars raise thousands for Grand Island Northwest's campaign

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The student-collected and contributed funds will count toward that total. The idea to use a Penny Wars format was Amanda Hodges of the St. Libory PTO. Tosha Edwards helped coordinate the fundraiser. Hodges said they were surprised when the week one totals came in.

“Tosha and I set a goal… it’d be great if we got like, $3,000. And then when we hit $3,000, in that first week, yeah, OK, maybe $5,000.”

One-R Principal Steve Retzlaff said he was excited how his students came through. “I am super proud of our kiddos. It was fun to hear it this morning of (the Penny Wars) raising $8,000 for this project. They shattered that and I couldn’t be more proud of our kids at 1-R and across the district for this.”

Some students contributed their own money with one student raiding his piggy bank to the point Retzlaff notified the student’s parents.

“We called mom and dad and said, Listen, you need to know… they said, ‘No, it’s his money. He earned it. We know he’s doing and this is what he wants to do.’”

Hodges said students stepped up the entire four weeks of the Penny Wars.