People in Business: Buck, Kral, Wicht elected to Habitat for Humanity board
People in Business: Buck, Kral, Wicht elected to Habitat for Humanity board

Rachael Buck, Justin Kral and Lisa Wicht were elected as new board members at a recent meeting of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity’s board.

Buck and Wicht have been serving on the organization’s Finance Committee. Buck is a plant analysis accountant with Valero Renewable Fuels, and Wicht is a vice president of commercial banking with Pinnacle Bank.

Kral will be serving on the Building Committee. He is a physical therapist and director of the Pain and Spine Clinic.

Elected as officers were LoriaLei Thunker, president; Mitch Maire, vice president; Lisa Wicht, treasurer; Paula Mayfield, assistant treasurer; and LeAnne Doose, secretary.

Completing her term as president was Courtney Berg, who served on the board for five years and was board president for the past two years.

