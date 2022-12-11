 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
People in Business: Buettner attends state conference

Anne Buettner, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Grand Island, attended the annual conference of Nebraska Association for Marriage and Family Therapy on Oct. 28 in Lincoln.

The theme was on “A Systemic Understanding of Addiction Formation and the Process of Recovery” presented by Dr. Thomas Kimball, professor at Texas Tech University.

The conference addressed the biological, psychological and social factors that impact the formation of addiction. Clinicians learned about assessment, treatment and recovery from a systemic perspective, with a particular focus on multiple pathways of recovery and including proximal family members in the recovery process.

New brain research on both substance use disorder sufferers and family members was highlighted to understand co-impairment and fear-based behaviors during the addiction process.

Contact Buettner at 308-383-7000.

