People in Business: Equitable Bank announces promotions

Several Equitable Bank employee promotions have been announced for the Grand Island region.
Alison Larson has been promoted to senior vice president — marketing director/investment operations manager. She is responsible for helping to design, implement and lead the bank’s corporate sales and marketing efforts as well as overseeing the operating procedures of the bank’s investment.
Larson has 23 years of banking experience, 16 of which have been with Equitable Bank. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the NBA School of Banking. She holds the Series 7, 63 and 24 Securities licenses. Larson is vice president of the Howard County Community Foundation Board, secretary of the Equitable Charitable Foundation Board, past chair of the Heartland United Way Board, and past secretary for the St. Paul High School Athletic Booster Club. She and her husband, Pat, live in St. Paul with their two sons, Ethan and Eli.
Sherri O’Callaghan has been promoted to senior vice president — mortgage lending. She leads all mortgage lending activities for the bank, as well as originates home loans. With 35 years of banking experience, she has extensive knowledge of the mortgage industry.
O’Callaghan graduated from the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colo. She is a past president and board member of the Nebraska Mortgage Association and a past member of the FHLB Topeka Mortgage Advisory Counsel. Over the years she has been involved with Chamber of Commerce committees, Leadership Tomorrow and Junior Achievement. She and her husband, Jeff, have three sons and three grandchildren and live in Doniphan.
Paul Sullivan has been promoted to senior vice president — ag lending. Sullivan has 17 years of banking experience. He will continue to provide both ag and commercial lending services to the central Nebraska region.
Sullivan graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as well as the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado. He is a commissioner for the Hall County Housing Authority and a member of the Hall County Agricultural Committee. He and his wife, Mandy, have two children and live outside Grand Island.
Renea Rush has been promoted to vice president — compliance officer. She has 23 years of banking experience and has been with Equitable Bank for 15 years. She is responsible for ensuring the bank is compliant with outside regulatory and legal requirements as well as internal policies and procedures.
Rush is a Certified Compliance Risk Manager as well as a Certified Community Bank Internal Auditor. She is a graduate of Bank Compliance School, Commercial Lending School and Agricultural Lending School. She has served as past chairman of the Nebraska Bankers Association Government Relations Committee and is a Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska Board member. She and her husband, Tim, have two children and three grandchildren.
Andy Gdowski has been promoted to assistant vice president — commercial lending. He will continue to help business customers grow and achieve their goals by providing financing options that best meet their needs.
Gdowski graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is also a graduate of the NBA Commercial Lending School and NBA Ag Lending School programs. He is board treasurer for the Railside BID, a member of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals group and was a 2018 honoree of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Top 35 Under 35. He and his wife, Abbie, are both Grand Island natives and are expecting their first child in early 2022.
Ashley Kool has been promoted to assistant vice president — mortgage lending. She knows the local housing market and has great relationships with experienced Realtors, appraisers, and title companies in this area. She makes certain her customers find the right financing for their situation with a variety of mortgage loan options.
Kool graduated from Doane College and is a NIFA loan officer specialist. She has been a Nebraska Mortgage Association Champions Circle winner since 2015. She is a past member of the Central Nebraska Humane Society Board and is a current associate affiliate with the Grand Island Board of Realtors and Nebraska Mortgage Association and a graduate of the Leadership Tomorrow program. She and her husband, Brad, live in Boelus. She has a son, a stepson and a stepdaughter, .
Torrie Wiseman has been promoted to assistant vice president — consumer and mortgage lending. She has been in the banking industry for 13 years. She started with Equitable Bank eight years ago as a teller. She provides consumer and mortgage lending services, including home equity loans, HELOC’s, auto loans, personal loans and mortgage lending and processing.
Wiseman graduated from Chadron State College with a degree in business. She and her husband, Drew, live in Grand Island.
McComb certified in course on child abuse, neglect
Nicolette McComb, a member of the First Presbyterian Preschool staff, has attended a certification course in Safe with You: Power to Protect presented by Jo Braun. The course is offered through ELC Central Region/Early Childhood Training Center by the state of Nebraska.
Safe with You: Power to Protect is a workshop that provides information on child abuse and neglect. It covers the importance of recognizing the signs of child abuse, knowing the process of reporting child abuse, understanding the Nebraska law mandating reporting, learning ways to support and strengthen families and identifying ways providers/teachers could be at risk of being a perpetrators of abuse and neglect.
First Presbyterian Preschool was established in the 1970s. It can be reached at 308-382-2947.