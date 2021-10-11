People in Business: Equitable Bank announces promotions

Several Equitable Bank employee promotions have been announced for the Grand Island region.

Alison Larson has been promoted to senior vice president — marketing director/investment operations manager. She is responsible for helping to design, implement and lead the bank’s corporate sales and marketing efforts as well as overseeing the operating procedures of the bank’s investment.

Larson has 23 years of banking experience, 16 of which have been with Equitable Bank. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the NBA School of Banking. She holds the Series 7, 63 and 24 Securities licenses. Larson is vice president of the Howard County Community Foundation Board, secretary of the Equitable Charitable Foundation Board, past chair of the Heartland United Way Board, and past secretary for the St. Paul High School Athletic Booster Club. She and her husband, Pat, live in St. Paul with their two sons, Ethan and Eli.

Sherri O’Callaghan has been promoted to senior vice president — mortgage lending. She leads all mortgage lending activities for the bank, as well as originates home loans. With 35 years of banking experience, she has extensive knowledge of the mortgage industry.