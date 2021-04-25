People in Business for Sunday, April 25

OB-GYNs Ryskin, Stuelpnagel join CHI Health Clinic
Dr. Michael Ryskin and Dr. Amanda Stuelpnagel have joined the medical staff of CHI Health Clinic Women’s Health in Grand Island.
Ryskin, a board certified OB-GYN, received his medical degree from the Medical University of the State of Russia, Moscow. He completed a general surgery residency at Flushing Hospital and Medical Center in Flushing, N.Y., and an obstetrics and gynecology residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Queens Hospital Center in Jamaica, N.Y., and The Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Conn.
Stuelpnagel, a native of Waco, received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine in Omaha. She completed an obstetrics and gynecology residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at the Permian Basin, Odessa, Texas.
Both doctors specialize in the care of women during pregnancy and childbirth, including high-risk cases, and in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases of the female reproductive system. They also specialize in other women’s health issues, such as menopause, infertility, hormone replacement and laparoscopic surgery.
Their practice, located at 705 Orleans Drive, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the clinic at 308-398-9393 or by visiting www.CHIhealth.com\WomensHealth.
Nebraska Association of Physician’s Assistants honors Hastings surgeon
Dr. Brent Hood recently received the Nebraska Association of Physician’s Assistants Physician of the Year Award.
Hood, an orthopedic surgeon at Hastings Orthopaedics, was honored at the NAPA annual conference in Kearney.
Jen Fehringer, a physician assistant at Hastings Orthopaedics, nominated Hood for the award, which honors physicians who serve as mentors for PA students, employ PAs and support the PA profession. He works with the practice’s physician assistants, includingFehringer, Sam Rayburn and Kristen Anderson.
NAPA is made up of elected board members who work on local and national issues with practice and laws relating to the PA profession.
Dixson promoted at Athletico
Dr. Elizabeth Dixson has been promoted to facility manager at the Athletico Physical Therapy clinic in Grand Island.
Dixson, a physicial therapist, is originally from St. Libory and has been employed with Athletico since 2010. She is skilled in treating patients of all ages with various musculoskeletal injuries and conditions.
She is a board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska and is the vice chair of the Hall County Agricultural Society’s Agricultural Committee.
Athletico Physical Therapy is located off Highway 281 on Diers Ave, near the Hampton Inn. To schedule a free assessment or for more information, call 308-389-4418 or visit www.athletico.com/GrandIsland.
Kennedy joins CHI Health Clinic as nurse practitioner
Chelsey Kennedy, a board certified women’s health nurse practitioner, has joined the medical staff of CHI Health Clinic Women’s Health in Grand Island.
Kennedy, a Nebraska native, offers primary care services including prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the health care needs of women throughout their lifespan. She received her education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in Omaha. In addition, she is an internationally board certified lactation consultant and a certified electronic fetal monitoring instructor.
Appointments can be scheduled with Kennedy by calling the clinic at 308-398-9393 or by visiting www.CHIhealth.com\WomensHealth.
Decker appointed CEO of Aurora Cooperative
Chris Decker has been appointed president and CEO of Aurora Cooperative, based in Aurora.
Decker replaces Chris Vincent, who has been granted a personal leave of absence.
Decker grew up in Franklin and his father worked for Upland Coop for 33 years and served as general manager there for 10 years.
He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1998 with a bachelor of agriculture science degree, then started his career at Dorchester Cooperative. In 2003, he was hired by Aurora Cooperative as an area business manager working on the Highway 8 corridor on the Nebraska/Kansas border.
During his 18 years at Aurora Cooperative, Decker has held many positions, including crop protection and fertilizer product manager, vice president of agronomy andvice president of agronomy, energy and animal nutrition. He has been chief operating officer of the cooperative for the past five years.
He and his wife, Sabrina, have been married for 17 years and live in Aurora with their two children.