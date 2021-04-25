People in Business for Sunday, April 25

OB-GYNs Ryskin, Stuelpnagel join CHI Health Clinic

Dr. Michael Ryskin and Dr. Amanda Stuelpnagel have joined the medical staff of CHI Health Clinic Women’s Health in Grand Island.

Ryskin, a board certified OB-GYN, received his medical degree from the Medical University of the State of Russia, Moscow. He completed a general surgery residency at Flushing Hospital and Medical Center in Flushing, N.Y., and an obstetrics and gynecology residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Queens Hospital Center in Jamaica, N.Y., and The Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Conn.

Stuelpnagel, a native of Waco, received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine in Omaha. She completed an obstetrics and gynecology residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at the Permian Basin, Odessa, Texas.

Both doctors specialize in the care of women during pregnancy and childbirth, including high-risk cases, and in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases of the female reproductive system. They also specialize in other women’s health issues, such as menopause, infertility, hormone replacement and laparoscopic surgery.