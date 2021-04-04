People in Business for Sunday, April 4

“Dr. Jagan has been an impressive and positive leader. He spent many extra hours on the nursing units and encouraged the nursing staff as well as the support and ancillary. He included many providers and specialties in media coverage. His goals were focused on getting as much information possible out to help others in surrounding communities as well. He lived our Core Values by his care to the community and the staff of CHI Health. He showed Reverence and Compassion to many!”