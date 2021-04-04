People in Business for Sunday, April 4

Jagan receives St. Francis Physician Excellence Award
Dr. Nikhil Jagan, a pulmonologist and critical care physician, was named the CHI Health St. Francis 2021 Physician Excellence Award winner on March 30 — a date that also marked the celebration of National Doctors’ Day.
His family welcomed a newborn son days before, so Jagan joined the ceremony via video conference from home.
During the pandemic, Jagan was instrumental in caring for COVID-19 patients as reflected in his nominations, such as these comments:
“Dr. Jagan has been an impressive and positive leader. He spent many extra hours on the nursing units and encouraged the nursing staff as well as the support and ancillary. He included many providers and specialties in media coverage. His goals were focused on getting as much information possible out to help others in surrounding communities as well. He lived our Core Values by his care to the community and the staff of CHI Health. He showed Reverence and Compassion to many!”
Jagan is an assistant professor at Creighton University School of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine. Another nomination noted that his collaboration “has provided St. Francis other educational avenues and access to potential treatments throughout the network,” including with clinical trials.
Other nominees for this year’s award included: Dr. Joshua Anderson, Dr. Libby Crockett, Dr. Tyler Ronnfeldt, Dr. Alberto Solache and Dr. Rebecca Steinke.
Heck honored as Beltone Consultant of the Year
Casey Heck, a hearing instrument specialist for Beltone Audiology & Hearing Aid Center in Grand Island and Hastings, was recently awarded the Consultant of the Year Award.
Heck was recognized at Beltone’s annual banquet by owner and president Dean Kent. Beltone recognizes specialists who display exemplary customer service, sales, product knowledge, training and willingness to help other team members.
In her position with Belton, she administers basic hearing tests, including air conduction, bone conduction or speech audiometry tests to evaluate hearing or related disabilities. In addition, she and her staff offer routine care, maintenance and repair of all makes and models of hearing aids.
Heck oversees a full-time clinic at 721 W. Seventh St. in Grand Island as well as a location in Hastings. To schedule an appointment for either location, stop at the Grand Island office or call 308-382-9169.
Taylor hired by Eakes Office Solutions
Paige Taylor has joined the Eakes Office Solutions staff in Grand Island as a human resources generalist.
Taylor is primarily responsible for full life-cycle recruitment, along with all other daily functions of human resources.
She previously was director of employment at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo. While there, she was a two-time nominee and one-time winner of the “Rising Star of the Year” award.
Taylor is a Six Sigma certified “Green Belt” and a Starwood Service Culture Trainer.
Central Valley Ag announces Fran Swain as chief financial officer
YORK — Central Valley Ag has appointed Fran Swain to become its chief financial officer. He will be responsible for leading and managing the financial success of CVA.
Swain has extensive experience in the agricultural industry, including management positions in finance, business development, project management, and accounting. His previous experience includes positions with CHS, POET and management of a family-owned cash grain farm in Iowa.
Swain replaces Don Swanson, who is retiring at the end of April as CFO for CVA after 37 years in the cooperative system.