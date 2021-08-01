People in Business for Sunday, Aug. 1

Staab joins 1868 Foundation board; Galloway, Dunn reappointed to serve additional three-year terms

Jill Staab of Grand Island has been appointed to serve a three-year term on the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation Board of Directors, bringing the total number of board members to nine.

Also, the Board of Trustees unanimously reappointed Terry Galloway of Johnson Lake and Donald Dunn of Lincoln to serve additional three-year terms on the board.

Staab has a vibrant history of maintaining strong community ties and supporting various charitable endeavors in the community.

The purpose of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation is to raise funds and resources for improvements, renovations and revitalizations for the Nebraska State Fair. It is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization.

Rerucha begins term as Fonner Park board president

Russ Rerucha has taken office as the new president of the Board of Directors of the Hall County Livestock Improvement Association (Fonner Park).

He replaces Dan Fogland, who completed has one-year term as president and has become ex-officio.