People in Business for Sunday, Aug. 1

Lutz promotes Grenier, James, Klabenes, Sweeney
Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced its shareholder and director promotions for 2021.
Jenna Grenier, CPA, has been promoted to tax shareholder. She is a member of the Central Executive Committee and a key contributor to the tax operations of central Nebraska. She focuses on providing tax and consulting services to privately held companies and their owners. Grenier works in Lutz’s Grand Island office.
Sarah James, CPA, has been promoted to tax director in Lutz’s Hastings office. She is responsible for providing income tax planning, consulting and compliance for individuals and closely-held businesses.
Jake Klabenes, CPA, has been promoted to audit director in Lutz’s Hastings office. He specializes in audits of governmental agencies, specifically housing authorities, with additional experience in not-for-profit entities and low-income housing tax credit projects. In addition, he has been a contributor to the central Nebraska assurance department through managing scheduling and implementing processes.
Dan Sweeney has been promoted to tax director in Lutz’s Hastings office. He focuses on several areas, including tax preparation and planning for individuals, businesses, and estates and trusts. His experience also includes international tax and tax research.
Staab joins 1868 Foundation board; Galloway, Dunn reappointed to serve additional three-year terms
Jill Staab of Grand Island has been appointed to serve a three-year term on the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation Board of Directors, bringing the total number of board members to nine.
Also, the Board of Trustees unanimously reappointed Terry Galloway of Johnson Lake and Donald Dunn of Lincoln to serve additional three-year terms on the board.
Staab has a vibrant history of maintaining strong community ties and supporting various charitable endeavors in the community.
The purpose of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation is to raise funds and resources for improvements, renovations and revitalizations for the Nebraska State Fair. It is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization.
Rerucha begins term as Fonner Park board president
Russ Rerucha has taken office as the new president of the Board of Directors of the Hall County Livestock Improvement Association (Fonner Park).
He replaces Dan Fogland, who completed has one-year term as president and has become ex-officio.
Rerucha was raised in Grand Island and graduated from Kearney State College with a mathematics degree. After developing an employment background in computer science, he joined the family business, Green Line Equipment Inc., a John Deere farm equipment retailer. He was president/CEO of Green Line until AKRS Equipment was formed in 2020; he is currently chairman of AKRS.
He has served on many boards, including Riverside Golf Club, Grand Island Education Foundation, YMCA and is a member of Platt Duetsche, Saddle Club, YMCA and Riverside Country Club. He has been a longtime enthusiast of horseracing and has participated in local and national racehorse partnerships.
Rerucha and his wife, Kim, have two sons.
Jayne Smith, an Aurora business owner and thoroughbred racehorse owner, was named as incoming treasurer of the Fonner Park Executive Board. Mike Jakubowski cycles out of his board ex-officio position.
Additionally, Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak introduced Monte Hehnke as the inaugural recipient of the Fonner Park Lifetime Achievement Award Hall of Fame. The award is issued “for the demonstration of outstanding commitment, passion and dedication to the welfare, success and longevity of Fonner Park.”
A commemorative plaque recognizing all award winners will be displayed at Fonner Park.
Dexter, Fries, Walter named to Hope Harbor board
Laura Dexter, Dana Kay Fries and Dan Walter have become members of Hope Harbor’s board of directors.
Dexter has dedicated her time and effort in the community to help fundraise for non-profits to benefit those in need. She is active in various other community committees. She also previously served on First Light Child Advocacy Board.
She and her husband, Ryan, have lived in Grand Island for 30 years. They have two adult sons.
Fries is general counsel for Credit Management Services Inc. and has worked for the company since 2004. Originally from Elkhorn, she received her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College and her law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law.
She currently serves on a Judicial Nominating Commission and previously served as a member of the House of Delegates for the Nebraska Bar Association. Additionally, she previously served on the Board for Habitat for Humanity.
Walter serves as the strategic operations minister at Third City Christian Church. He and his family moved back to Grand Island in 2019 after 18 years with Christian Student Fellowship, a regional Campus Ministry organization. He and his wife, Angela, have two children, one still at home.
Dexter and Fries are replacing outgoing board members Renee Miller and Marie De Martinez. Walter is a new addition to the board.
Hope Harbor’s new board president is Stacie Goding. Other officers are Jennifer Worthington, vice president; Brad Bell, treasurer; and Josh Conner, secretary. Other board members include Bishop William Dendinger, Andy Marsh, Susan Milner, Lissa Moeller, Alicia O’Donnell, Sandra Kraft, Brian Mustion, Keith Mingus and Phil Wieck.