Grand Island Physical Therapy adds two to staff
Grand Island Physical Therapy has added two new therapists to its staff.
Cody Watson will join the staff at the clinic at 620 N. Diers Ave., while Kirsten Watson will work for the Balance Mobility & Aquatic Center/Women’s Health & Healing at 905 N. Custer Ave.
Cody Watson is originally from Grand Island and earned a degree in exercise science from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He received a doctor of physical therapy degree from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, in 2019. He specializes in sports, ortho, dry needling and manual therapy; and is certified in functional dry needling.
Kirsten Watson is from White Bear Lake, Minn., and earned a degree in exercise science from the University of Sioux Falls. She also earned her doctor of physical therapy degree from Briar Cliff in 2019. Her specialties include pelvic health, balance and vestibular, and fall prevention.
For appointments, call Grand Island Physical Therapy at 308-382-0344; or the Mobility & Aquatic Center at 308-398-2170.
