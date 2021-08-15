People in Business for Sunday, Aug. 15

Kendra Lutz new program officer for Greater Grand Island Community Foundation

Kendra Lutz of Palmer has joined the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation staff as program officer.

She was hired due to the departure of Marci Tompkins.

Lutz graduated from Palmer Public Schools and attended Southeast Community College with a major in human services and an emphasis in social work.

She previously was assistant program director for Central Nebraska Youth Services, serving Merrick, Hamilton, Nance and Polk counties in juvenile diversion and truancy prevention and intervention services.

Lutz is an active member in the Palmer Youth Sports Association, St. Libory Catholic Church, and local 4-H programs. She previously served on the Eyes of a Child Committee, LB1184 MDT team, and the Juvenile Comprehensive Community Plan Team.

She and her husband, Ben, have two children.