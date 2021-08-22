People in Business for Sunday, Aug. 22

Morrow named BonnaVilla general manager

AURORA — Mike Morrow has been appointed general manager of BonnaVilla in Aurora, a manufacturing company building high quality, customized modular homes.

Morrow is an industry veteran with more than two decades of diverse experience in the modular home sector. He has worked for BonnaVilla, a division of Chief Industries, since 2012.

Before that, he worked for Champion, Barvista Building Systems, and All American Homes. He has successfully led teams that have attained record growth and superior customer service.

Morrow succeeds Dan Fitzgerald, who had been general manager since 2013.