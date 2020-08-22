People in Business for Sunday, Aug. 23

Erbst joining family medicine staff at Aurora clinic
Dr. Alexis Erbst will soon join the primary care team at Memorial Health Clinic in Aurora.
Erbst holds a bachelor of science degree in chemistry health science from Wayne State College and earned her doctor of medicine degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2017.
She was selected by the UNMC Department of Family Medicine to participate in an Advanced Rural Training Family Medicine Residency program, giving her an extra year of training specifically for practicing family medicine in rural settings.
Erbst is a member of the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Family Physicians, Nebraska Medical Association, American Medical Women’s Association, and Phi Rho Sigma Medical Society.
She will begin seeing new patients at Memorial Health Clinic in Aurora on Sept. 21. She will provide family medicine, including prenatal care and delivery, well child visits, adolescent care, women’s and men’s health, chronic disease management, and emergency care.
A native of Stanton, Erbst and her husband, Tate, have recently relocated to Aurora. They have a 2-year-old son and are expecting their second child in January. Her husband is an industrial technology instructor for Aurora Public Schools and is on the football coaching staff as well.
Van Winkle elected ACAP president
Cody Van Winkle has been elected president of the Association for Child Abuse Prevention of Grand Island.
Van Winkle has been on the ACAP Board of Directors for eight years and helped on multiple occasions to bring family entertainment events for Child Abuse Prevention Month. He is a placement and recruitment specialist for Building Blocks for Community Enrichment in Grand Island. He previously worked for the Department of Health and Human Services, Boys and Girls Home, and Heartland Family Visitation Center, of which he was the executive director.
With 16 years of services with children and youth, ACAP is his volunteer work. The mission of ACAP is to promote the prevention of child abuse and neglect through education, advocacy, and the encouragement of positive parenting.
Other officers are Josie Lindell, vice president; Diana Meyer, treasurer; and LaDonna Obermiller, secretary.
Anyone interested in becoming a board member or a volunteer should contact nominations chairwoman Anne Buettner at buettnerp@aol.com or 308-383-7000.
Lutz adds three staff accountants
Abby Kile, Dan Strecker and Garrett VanSkiver have joined the Central Nebraska team of Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, as staff accountants.
Each will be responsible for providing tax consulting and compliance services for clients with a focus on individual and business income tax. In addition, they will deliver credibility to clients through financial reporting.
Kile, who works in Lutz’s Grand Island office, previously interned with Lutz during the 2018, 2019 and 2020 tax seasons. She has a master’s degree in accountancy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Strecker, who works in the Hastings office, interned with Lutz during the summer of 2019 and the 2019 and 2020 tax seasons. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Van-Skiver also works in the Hastings office. He interned with Lutz during the summer of 2019 and the 2019 and 2020 tax seasons. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hastings College.
Abrams joins St. Francis Specialty Care neurosurgery staff
Dr. Daniella Abrams, a board certified neurosurgeon, has joined the CHI Health St. Francis Specialty Care-Neurosurgery staff.
Abrams received her medical degree from the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, and completed a neurosurgery residency at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. In California, she also completed a neuro-trauma, peripheral nerve and neuro-oncology research fellowship.
Neurosurgeons perform brain and spine surgery to remove tumors, repair damage and correct abnormalities.
The neurosurgery practice, in Suite 108 at 908 N. Howard Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the clinic at 308-398-8993.