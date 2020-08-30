People in Business for Sunday, Aug. 30

Bales named president, CEO at International Sensor Systems
Gary Bales has been appointed president and chief executive officer of International Sensor Systems Inc., a custom electronics manufacturer in Aurora.
Bales will assume the day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join ISSI’s Board of Directors.
He is a native of McCook and holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. He has more than 20 years of experience in a broad range of disciplines, including operations management, engineering management, product development, and sales across multiple industries including medical, automotive, storage, agricultural, and office furniture manufacturing. His manufacturing experience includes electronics, metal fabrication, injection molding, composite production, assembly and testing, among others.
Bales and his wife Michelle, live near Staplehurst and have five children.
Crockett expands practice to Kearney cancer center
Dr. David Crockett, a board certified medical oncologist and hematologist at CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at St. Francis in Grand Island, has begun practicing at CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at Good Samaritan in Kearney as well.
Crockett received his medical degree from the Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha. He completed an internal medicine residency and a hematology and oncology fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
He will also continue to serve as a medical oncologist and hematologist at the Grand Island cancer center.
Medical oncologists and hematologists, like Dr. Crockett, are experts in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of blood diseases and cancer and research into them.
The Kearney practice, 104 W. 33rd St., is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weeldays. Appointments can be scheduled with Dr. Crockett by calling the Regional Cancer Center at Good Samaritan at 308-865-7985.
Schenck joins Monty Shultz Counseling practice
Lauren Schenck has joined Monty Shultz Counseling & Neurofeedback in Grand Island.
Schenck is a provisionally licensed clinical social worker and mental health practitioner who received her master;s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
She has worked with individuals of all ages in trauma settings where their goal was to transition back to their community. She also has experience working with youths and adults during inpatient mental health hospitalizations.
Schenck has training in trauma informed care, crisis prevention intervention, grief and loss, CBT, Interpersonal Process Therapy, strength-based and solution-focused therapies. She works with clients of all ages but especially enjoys working with older teens/young adults.
She will see clients at 404 W. Charles St. To make an appointment call 308-627-4743 or go to montyshultzcounseling.com.
McCord completes advanced training
Dixie McCord of Pathway Insurance Agency in Cairo has added the Elite Distinction to her current Certified Insurance Service Representative designation by completing four additional courses and examinations administered by the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research.
McCord also completed three training modules to achieve the American Insurance Marketing and Sales Society’s Certified Professional Insurance Agent designation.
Both designations represent increased specialized insurance knowledge and an ongoing commitment to professionalism for our insureds.
Pathway Insurance is an independent insurance agency serving Central Nebraska. You can reach McCord at 308-485-4232 or dmccord@pathwaybank.com.
