People in Business for Sunday, Aug. 8
Caney joins Lutz staff in Grand Island

Heber Carney has joined the staff at the Grand Island office of Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, as a service desk technician.

Carney’s primary responsibilities include troubleshooting computer and server discrepancies and responding to technical inquiries from clients. In addition, he will provide onsite assistance to outsourced IT clients in Lutz’s Tech division.

He graduated from the American Intercontinental University with a bachelor’s degree in information technology.

