Hofstetter joins Lutz staff in Hastings
Bethany Hofstetter has joined the Lutz staff in its Hastings office as a receptionist.
Hofstetter is responsible for creating an exceptional experience for clients and visitors. In addition, she will manage all client inquiries, coordinate communication and perform other administrative duties as needed.
She received an associate’s degree in business administration from Southeast Community College.
Clemans, Miller promoted by AMGL
CPA Jamie Clemans has been promoted to senior manager and Sasha Miller has been promoted to senior accountant at AMGL, CPAs & Advisors in Grand Island.
Clemans graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting. She is certified as a Personal Financial Specialist and helps clients with their investment needs. As an auditor she works directly with the cities, villages and school districts on budgeting and internal controls.
She assists many clients with in-house business consulting and QuickBooks. Her tax experience is in corporate, partnership and individual returns.
Clemans is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants.
She and her husband, Nate, and daughters live in Doniphan.
Miller joined the staff of AMGL, CPAs & Advisors in February 2017. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor of science degree in business administration with an accounting emphasis. She is currently testing for the Certified Public Accountants exam. Her responsibilities include preparing individual and corporate tax returns, bookkeeping, and assisting in audits of businesses, nonprofit organizations, and governmental entities.
A Northwest High School graduate, Miller and her husband live in Grand Island.
Soria joins CHI Health St. Francis Family & Behavioral Medicine
Jennifer Soria, a physician assistant, has joined the family medicine care providers at CHI Health St. Francis Family & Behavioral Medicine.
Soria received her degree from the Union College Physician Assistant Program in Lincoln.
The clinic, 908 N. Howard Ave., suite 109, is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 308-398-5522.
Great Western Bank promotes 3 employees
Connie Safford has been promoted to director of retail, Tallie Colvin has been promoted to senior credit officer of small business, and Michelle Hysell has been promoted to credit team lead for agribusiness with Great Western Bank for the Nebraska market.
Safford has been with Great Western for 18 years, starting her career as a universal banker. Besides a short stint as an education and development officer, she has spent her time working through all retail positions, most recently serving as regional retail manager for Nebraska and Kansas.
In her new position, she will be leading strategic initiatives for the entire enterprise.
Colvin has been with Great Western for 16 years and has held numerous positions, the most recent being vice president of retail lending. In this new role, she will be responsible for retail lending as well as creating a centralized process for originating and managing small business loans.
Hysell has been with Great Western for 19 years, most recently serving as senior credit analyst.
Great Western Bank has two locations in Grand Island, at 700 N. Webb Road and 1811 W. Second St.
