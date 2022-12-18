People in Business for Sunday, Dec. 18

Ross joins Custer Economic Development staff

BROKEN BOW — Scotti Ross has joined the staff of the Custer Economic Development Corporation in Broken Bow as housing and projects coordinator.

Ross has experience in banking and detailed project management. Her priority responsibilities include housing grant administration; expanding workforce housing construction projects; working with local, county and state agencies in workforce housing grants and workforce development grants; CDBG grant administration; owner occupied rehab funds; social media and communications; and business organizational management.

Ross started her work at the CEDC on Dec. 1.

Kober earns professional certification

Deb Kober, a supervisor for Yellow Van Cleaning and Restoration in Grand Island, is now certified through the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification as an upholstery and fabric cleaning technician. She has joined the ranks of a select group of professionals working within the inspection, cleaning and restoration industry.

Yellow Van Services, headquartered at 206 E. Sixth St. in Kearney, is now in its 42nd year of business providing residential and commercial cleaning to Central Nebraska with certifications in carpet, upholstery, fire, mold removal and water damage services. Yellow Van is a member of the Kearney, Hastings, and Grand Island Area chambers of commerce. For information, check online at www.yellowvan.com; for 24-hour emergency response, call 800-828-3969.