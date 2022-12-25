People in Business for Sunday, Dec. 25

Two Central Nebraska health care leaders part of LEAD Class V

LINCOLN — Two area health care leaders are part of Class V of Nebraska Health Care LEAD, a year-long program sponsored by the Nebraska Health Care Association and Nebraska Health Care Foundation designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.

They are Shalynne Hohnholt, of the Good Samaritan Society in Albion; and Rex Moore, with the Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.

At a kickoff retreat on Oct. 21 at NHCA’s office in Lincoln, each member of Class V was paired with a mentor who previously completed the program. The mentors will provide guidance and encouragement throughout the year.

Through in-person and virtual gatherings, book discussions, and connections with state and national leaders, Nebraska Health Care LEAD, which stands for Lead. Excel. Advance. Develop., equips professionals to positively shape the future of health care in Nebraska; benefit their local communities; benefit employers through operations improvement and public relations; and work toward personal growth.

Yellow Van workers earn certifications

KEARNEY — Two Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration workers in Hastings have earned professional certifications.

Jason Grimes, master fabric and textile technician, is certified through the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification as a Color Repair Technician.

Michael Huhman, operations manager in Hastings, is certified through the IICRC as a Health and Safety Technician.

Grimes and Huhman have joined the ranks of a select group of professionals working within the inspection, cleaning and carpet industry.

Headquartered in Kearney, Yellow Van Services is now in its 42nd year of business providing residential and commercial cleaning to Central Nebraska with certifications in carpet, upholstery, fire, mold removal and water damage services. Yellow Van is a member of the Kearney, Hastings and Grand Island chambers of commerce. Contact Yellow Van, 206 E. Sixth St., in Kearney, at 800-828-3969 or www.yellowvan.com.