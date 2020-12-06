People in Business for Sunday, Dec. 6

Chambers honored for workforce development work
Ann Chambers of Grand Island has received the Workforce Development Excellence Award from the Nebraska Workforce Development Board in recognition of exceptional contributions to workforce development in Nebraska.
Chambers is director of the Central Community College Adult Education Program. Since 1987 when she joined the staff, 6,400 adults have passed the GED tests and an average of 1,700 students per year have improved their literacy skills.
As director, she also helped set up the Pearson Vue testing centers in Grand Island, Kearney and Lexington and mobile GED testing at the Hall County Detention Center and was among individuals from CCC and the Nebraska departments of education and labor who worked to implement English as a Second Language, literacy, computer skills and GED classes for Cargill Value Added Meats employees during a layoff in 2015-16.
She represented adult literacy on the Greater Nebraska Workforce Investment Board from its inception in 1998 to 2014 and after a name change, on the Greater Nebraska Workforce Development Board from 2015 to the present.
Chambers served on the Nebraska Department of Education’s leadership committee, interview committee for the new adult education statewide director and planning committee for the annual adult education conference. She has presented at the conference many times and helped the NDE write the AIMS (Adult Information Management System) manual for student data entry.
She has been a member of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education for nearly 30 years. She was a member of the Hall County Leadership Tomorrow Class of 1995, Grow Grand Island Cultural Engagement and Understanding Committee and the Adult and Continuing Education Association of Nebraska. She is a graduate of the League of Innovation Chair Academy and a Certified Manager in Program Improvement through the Leadership Excellence Academies.
Torres joins Belmont Barbers staff
Alex Torres has joined the staff at Belmont Barbers in Grand Island.
Torres is a Hastings native and a 2019 graduate of Hastings High School. He received his barber license in October from Xenon Academy.
He specializes in fades, tapers and authentic steam towel straight razor shaves. Walk-ins are accepted.
Torres can can be reached at (402) 705 6264 to schedule an appointment.
