People in Business for Sunday, Dec. 6

Chambers honored for workforce development work

Ann Chambers of Grand Island has received the Workforce Development Excellence Award from the Nebraska Workforce Development Board in recognition of exceptional contributions to workforce development in Nebraska.

Chambers is director of the Central Community College Adult Education Program. Since 1987 when she joined the staff, 6,400 adults have passed the GED tests and an average of 1,700 students per year have improved their literacy skills.

As director, she also helped set up the Pearson Vue testing centers in Grand Island, Kearney and Lexington and mobile GED testing at the Hall County Detention Center and was among individuals from CCC and the Nebraska departments of education and labor who worked to implement English as a Second Language, literacy, computer skills and GED classes for Cargill Value Added Meats employees during a layoff in 2015-16.

She represented adult literacy on the Greater Nebraska Workforce Investment Board from its inception in 1998 to 2014 and after a name change, on the Greater Nebraska Workforce Development Board from 2015 to the present.