Physicians assistant joins staff at Merrick Medical Center

CENTRAL CITY — Physicians assistant Jonathon Korth is joining the staff at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.

Originally from Humphrey, Korth attended Wayne State College as a member of the Rural Health Opportunities Program. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in December.

His focus throughout his education has been to provide medical care in a small rural community. He says the opportunity to join the medical staff at Merrick Medical Center was just what he had hoped for.

Recently engaged and planning a wedding in July, he likes to play golf and fish. He is also a fan of anything related to Nebraska football or basketball.

Local dentists completes fellowship

Dr. Riley Santin with Island View Dental recently completed a fellowship through the Misch-Resnik Dental Implant Institute.

To achieve this, he has completed more than 90 hours in implant continuing education, took part in hands-on training and successfully completed a didactic exam assessing his knowledge in all aspects of oral implantology.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Santin, call 308-381-0167.