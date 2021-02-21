People in Business for Sunday, Feb. 21

Sawyer becomes director of Arc of Central Nebraska

Teshawna Sawyer of Grand Island has been hired as executive director of The Arc of Central Nebraska.

Sawyer began her new position on Jan. 30. She has supported and advocated for individuals with disabilities for more than 15 years. For the last year she has served on the Board of Directors of The Arc of Central Nebraska as secretary, as well as volunteering the last several years for Honey Sunday.

She is also a member of Grand Island’s Area Coalition on Trafficking, NE PATH, and continues her advocacy for survivors of human trafficking.

Sawyer lives in Grand Island with her family. She can be reached at 308-379-8070, arccentralne@hotmail.com, or via its website at www.arccentralne.org.