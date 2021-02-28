 Skip to main content
People in Business for Sunday, Feb. 28
Goosic passes fire extinguisher technician exam

Tyler Goosic, an employee of Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment Inc. in Grand Island, recently passed the NAFED Certified Fire Extinguisher Technician exam.

By passing this exam Goosic has demonstrated superior knowledge of hazards inherent in different occupancies, and the ability to apply codes, understand regulations, manufacture requirements and standards regarding fire extinguishers.

Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment Inc. provides and installs fire alarm, security, sound, intercom, and nurse call systems; services fire extinguishers; provides monitoring services for building systems and is a licensed sprinkler contractor in Nebraska.

