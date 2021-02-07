People in Business for Sunday, Feb. 7

Hammerstrom joins Phillips Tax & Business Services staff

Erin Hammerstrom joined the staff of Phillips Tax & Business Services in Grand Island in December as client relationship administrator.

Hammerstrom handles payroll and record keeping for many of the company’s clients and provides customer support.

She graduated from Chadron State College in Chadron with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with the accounting comprehensive option. She has experience in accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger accounting, financial reporting and analysis, sales tax, loan accounting and project management.

Phillips Tax & Business Services is located at 211 W. Third St. Hammerstrom can be reached at 308-381-3668.

Buchta named Agent of the Year

Deacon Bill Buchta has been named the Agent of the Year in the Swanson Agency for his performance in 2020.