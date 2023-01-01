People in Business for Sunday, Jan. 1

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska names new CEO

Curtiss Dill has been named the new chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska.

Dill joined Goodwill Industries in November 2021 as chief operating officer. Dill previously worked in retail, insurance and spent 10 years in various positions with Mosaic, a non-profit organization that serves people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, most recently serving as executive director in Axtell (formerly Bethphage Mission).

Dill grew up in Doniphan and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dill and his wife, Laura, live just outside of Hastings with their three children. They enjoy spending time in the outdoors, watching the kids participate in various activities, traveling, and enjoying time with family and friends.

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska’s mission is to help people with disabilities or barriers achieve their goals and improve their quality of life. Goodwill lives this mission every day by helping people through the process of recovery, teaching skills leading to increased independence, supporting people to find jobs that match their talents and gifts and empowering people to focus on their strengths and abilities rather than a diagnosis or disability.