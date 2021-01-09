 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People in Business for Sunday, Jan. 10
0 comments

People in Business for Sunday, Jan. 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Castaneda joins Schuster Anderson team in Grand Island

Herson Castaneda is joining the staff of Schuster Anderson Wealth Advisors in Grand Island.

Castaneda will serve as a financial professional, delivering financial planning advice and guidance to individuals, families and businesses.

He was born in California, but has lived in Grand Island for more than 20 years. He has been a Grand Island Area Young Professionals committee member, Grand island Habitat for Humanity board member, vice chairman on the Heartland CASA board, and a Teammates mentor.

Schuster Anderson Wealth Advisors’ Grand Island office is located at 3008 W. Stolley Park Road, Suite 1, and can be reached at 308-384-3302.

Stephens named market president

of Pathway Bank

Tanya Stephens has been named market president of Pathway Bank in Grand Island.

Stephens has more than a decade of banking and real estate experience.

She has a bachelor of science in business and master’s degree in health care administration from Bellevue University. She is also a graduate of Ag School of Banking and Advanced School of Banking.

Stephens and her husband live in Grand Island as active members of the community.

She can be reached at Pathway Bank at 308-440-6040.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts