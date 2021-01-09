People in Business for Sunday, Jan. 10

Castaneda joins Schuster Anderson team in Grand Island

Herson Castaneda is joining the staff of Schuster Anderson Wealth Advisors in Grand Island.

Castaneda will serve as a financial professional, delivering financial planning advice and guidance to individuals, families and businesses.

He was born in California, but has lived in Grand Island for more than 20 years. He has been a Grand Island Area Young Professionals committee member, Grand island Habitat for Humanity board member, vice chairman on the Heartland CASA board, and a Teammates mentor.

Schuster Anderson Wealth Advisors’ Grand Island office is located at 3008 W. Stolley Park Road, Suite 1, and can be reached at 308-384-3302.

Stephens named market president

of Pathway Bank

Tanya Stephens has been named market president of Pathway Bank in Grand Island.

Stephens has more than a decade of banking and real estate experience.

She has a bachelor of science in business and master’s degree in health care administration from Bellevue University. She is also a graduate of Ag School of Banking and Advanced School of Banking.