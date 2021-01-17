People in Business for Sunday, Jan. 17

Porter joins Pathway Bank staff
Michael Porter has joined the staff of Pathway Bank in Grand Island as business relationship/business development officer.
Porter has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in Finance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has more than 13 years of banking experience.
He is a member of the Grand Island Young Professionals Group and is the chairman of the Harvest of Harmony Parade committee. He is also the treasurer for the Board of Directors of Leadership Tomorrow.
Porter is working in both agricultural and commercial banking. He can be reached at 402-621-0112.
Schaefer, Hruza now partners at Mueller Robak
LINCOLN — Matthew T. Schaefer and Timothy G. Hruza have become partners of Mueller Robak LLC, a lobbying and government relations firm based in Lincoln.
Hruza joined the firm in 2018. Prior to that, he served as legal counsel to the Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. A 2012 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law with distinction, he spent three years in private law practice in Grand Island before becoming legal counsel to a Lincoln-based business association.
While in Grand Island he was named to the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce “Top 35 Under 35” in 2014, and served as treasurer of the Hall County GOP.
Schaefer joined the firm in 2010 after graduating from the University of Nebraska College of Law with high distinction. He works with a broad range of clients, from some of Nebraska’s most respected homegrown businesses to national technology companies that bring new innovations to the state. He also advises hospitals, professional associations and political subdivisions on challenging public policy matters.
Finke to manage U.S., Canada sales for Chief Agri
KEARNEY — Anthony Finke has been hired as United States and Canada sales manager for Chief Agri, headquartered in Kearney.
Having grown up on a small family farm in Gothenburg, Finke joins Chief Agri with more than 15 years of expanded agricultural sales and crop production experience. He will be responsible for the supervision, development, and organization of the North American sales team.
He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor of science in diversified agricultural studies, a minor in agricultural economics and associates of applied science in crop production. He also became a Certified Crop Advisor.