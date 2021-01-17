People in Business for Sunday, Jan. 17

Porter joins Pathway Bank staff

Michael Porter has joined the staff of Pathway Bank in Grand Island as business relationship/business development officer.

Porter has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in Finance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has more than 13 years of banking experience.

He is a member of the Grand Island Young Professionals Group and is the chairman of the Harvest of Harmony Parade committee. He is also the treasurer for the Board of Directors of Leadership Tomorrow.

Porter is working in both agricultural and commercial banking. He can be reached at 402-621-0112.

Schaefer, Hruza now partners at Mueller Robak

LINCOLN — Matthew T. Schaefer and Timothy G. Hruza have become partners of Mueller Robak LLC, a lobbying and government relations firm based in Lincoln.

Hruza joined the firm in 2018. Prior to that, he served as legal counsel to the Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. A 2012 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law with distinction, he spent three years in private law practice in Grand Island before becoming legal counsel to a Lincoln-based business association.