People in Business for Sunday, Jan. 24

Speicher to serve on chamber Board of Directors
Larry Speicher has joined the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Speicher is the CEO of Grand Island Regional Medical Center, a not-for-profit acute care hospital.
He was the former CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, and prior to that he was the administrator of Platte Valley Medical Group.
Speicher has a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a master of health administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
The chamber’s board of directors establishes the direction and develops a strategic plan for the organization.
Speicher and his wife, Andrea, have two children.
Fair joins GRACE Foundation staff
Hannah Fair is the new events and marketing coordinator with the GRACE Cancer Foundation in Grand Island.
Fair joined the foundation staff in November 2020. This newly created position will be a key role in GRACE’s many fundraising events.
Prior to joining GRACE, she worked for the Los Angeles Foster Care System as a child and family specialist. In 2019, she accepted a position at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif., as a graduate admissions data specialist, which allowed her to begin pursuing graduate work.
In 2020, she and her husband returned to Grand Island.
Fair has a bachelor of arts degree in psychology with an emphasis in clinical/counseling psychology from Azusa Pacific University. She is pursuing a master’s of business administration with a concentration in marketing.
Earnest becomes shareholder in accounting firm
Heather Earnest, CPA, has become a shareholder in Schroeder & Schreiner, P.C., Certified Public Accountants and Consultants.
Earnest graduated cum laude in May 2013 with bachelor of arts degrees in both professional accounting and economics from Hastings College.
Her areas of expertise include both financial and tax reporting and compliance for small businesses. Her focus is on assisting clients with adherence to proper financial reporting standards, tax planning and business consulting.
Her proficiencies include tax planning and preparation for individuals, partnerships and corporations in various industries. She also reviews all financial reports for accuracy and compliance. In addition, she is skilled in numerous accounting software systems, and advises clients on human-resource related matters.
Earnest is a member of the American Institute and the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants. She also has recently joined the Professional Development Committee of the Young Professionals Organization of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.