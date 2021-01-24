People in Business for Sunday, Jan. 24

In 2020, she and her husband returned to Grand Island.

Fair has a bachelor of arts degree in psychology with an emphasis in clinical/counseling psychology from Azusa Pacific University. She is pursuing a master’s of business administration with a concentration in marketing.

Earnest becomes shareholder in accounting firm

Heather Earnest, CPA, has become a shareholder in Schroeder & Schreiner, P.C., Certified Public Accountants and Consultants.

Earnest graduated cum laude in May 2013 with bachelor of arts degrees in both professional accounting and economics from Hastings College.

Her areas of expertise include both financial and tax reporting and compliance for small businesses. Her focus is on assisting clients with adherence to proper financial reporting standards, tax planning and business consulting.

Her proficiencies include tax planning and preparation for individuals, partnerships and corporations in various industries. She also reviews all financial reports for accuracy and compliance. In addition, she is skilled in numerous accounting software systems, and advises clients on human-resource related matters.