Jurgena is new American Family agent in Grand Island
Matt Jurgena has opened Matt Jurgena Agency LLC, representing American Family Insurance, in Grand Island.
Jurgena is a Hastings High School graduate who attended Hastings College from 1994 to 1998. He had been general sales manager for Hastings Ford since 2012. Previously, he was finance manager and then sales manager for Frontier Ford.
His office is at 204 N. Walnut St. He can be reached there at 308-389-9124.
Pfeifer promoted to broker at Thomas Realty and Auction
Laurie Pfeifer has been named a broker for the Thomas Realty and Auction Co. in Aurora.
Pfeifer previously was a salesperson and associate broker, having worked for the company since 2014.
In her new role, she will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the company and oversight of other licensed affiliates.
She and the rest of the staff serve the real estate needs Aurora and Hamilton County.
Pfeifer and her husband, Jim, have three grown sons and 12 grandchildren. They have lived in Hamilton County for more than 40 years.
