Lutz promotes six G.I., Hastings employees
Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced the promotion of six Central Nebraska employees to manager and senior level positions.
Bryan Frew, CPA, has been promoted to tax manager in Lutz’s Hastings office. Frew provides taxation services to businesses and individuals, as well as trusts and estates with a focus on medical practices.
Josh Hinrichs has been promoted to senior accountant. He works to provide credibility, objectivity and confidentiality to clients through efficient and effective financial reporting in a variety of industries. Hinrichs also works in Lutz’s Hastings office.
Sam Kuhter, CPA, has been promoted to senior accountant in Lutz’s Grand Island office. He is responsible for providing credibility to clients through financial reporting and preparing individual and business income tax returns. In addition, he delivers outsourced accounting assistance to clients in a variety of industries.
Demi Rodocker, CPA, has been promoted to senior accountant. She is responsible for performing audits, reviews and compilations for clients with a focus on the retail, nonprofit, governmental and employee benefit plan industries. In addition, she assists with individual and business income tax return preparation and bookkeeping. Rodocker lso works in Lutz’s Grand Island office.
Jen Schardt has been promoted to senior accountant in Lutz’s Hastings office. She is responsible for preparing individual and business income tax returns. Schardt also provides credibility to clients through financial reporting.
Sheana Smith has been promoted to human resources senior. Smith works out of Lutz’s Hastings and Grand Island offices. She is responsible for leading Lutz’s internship program and campus recruiting efforts in Central Nebraska. In addition, she oversees the onboarding, employee retention and performance management processes.
