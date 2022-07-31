People in Business for Sunday, July 31

Frew new tax director in Lutz’s Hastings officeHASTINGS — Bryan Frew, CPA, has been promoted to tax director in Lutz’s Hastings office.

As tax director he is responsible for providing tax consulting and compliance services to clients with a focus on trusts, estates and medical practices.

Frew earned a bachelor of science in business administration, with an emphasis in accounting, from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. A Certified Public Accountant, he is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants.

He has served as treasurer for the Third City Community Clinic and is a volunteer coach for youth sports and camps.

He can be reached at 402-462-4154.

40 North adds

sous chef to culinary team40 North announces the addition of another chef to its culinary team and as a result will again serve lunch Tuesday through Saturday.

In addition to executive chef John Healey’s leadership, Enny Ellison has joined the kitchen staff as sous chef. Ellison was born and raised in Indonesia and moved to the United States in 2005 to marry and raise her family. Now that her youngest of five children has entered school, she brings her expertise in food preparation to 40 North.

Having started a successful family catering business while still in Indonesia, Ellison brings the many influences of Europe, the Middle East and Asia that have shaped Indonesian culture and food, to the 40 North menu.

O’Brien to serve small businesses in southeast NebraskaLYONS — The Center for Rural Affairs recently hired Casey O’Brien, of Lincoln, as a loan specialist.

O’Brien’s role is to work with new and existing small businesses to help them develop business plans, obtain funding and receive training. He also assists entrepreneurs with technical assistance and business counseling, as well as guides potential homeowners through the process of obtaining housing loans.

O’Brien oversees southeast Nebraska including Adams, Butler, Cass, Clay, Douglas, Fillmore, Gage, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, Webster and York counties.

O’Brien grew up in rural Idaho, where his family farmed and ranched. He has done farming contract work in North Dakota and South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska, before transitioning into the world of business and insurance in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Fort Collins, Colorado.

He is based out of the center’s office in Lincoln at 215 Centennial Mall S., Suite 511. Appointments are required. He can be contacted at caseyo@cfra.org or 402-580-1007.

Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.