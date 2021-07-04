People in Business for Sunday, July 4

Dixie McCord named agent of the year

Dixie McCord, CISR Elite, CPIA of Pathway Insurance Agency in Cairo, has been named Agent of the Year for Professional Insurance Agents Association of Nebraska and Iowa. The award was presented during an awards ceremony last month in Elkhorn, during the association’s 2021 annual convention.

McCord was honored for her contributions to the insurance industry, the independent agency system, and her wealth of knowledge of the insurance industry. She was nominated by her PIA peers in a blind ballot as an individual who is an effective business/agency leader and who has a broad knowledge of insurance risk management practices.

She can be reached at Pathway Insurance Agency at 308-392-3645.

Runza honors local assistant manager

Joshua Janulewicz, assistant general manager of the South Locust Runza Restaurant in Grand Island, received the Assistant Manager of the Year award from Runza Restaurants.

The honor is given to an assistant manager who operates a clean and organized store and acts as a motivational force to all employees.

The South Locust Runza is located at 2004 S. Locust St.