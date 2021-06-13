People in Business for Sunday, June 13

Vaughn earns national award for work at Mosaic

Theresa Vaughn of Holdrege, a direct support professional at Mosaic in Central Nebraska who works in the Grand Island and Hastings area, has been named the recipient of the 2021 Direct Support Professional of the Year award from the American Network of Community Options and Resources.

Vaughn is one of 50 recipients of the award nationwide, chosen from a field of 350 nominees.

She was nominated for many reasons including the following story: A man with developmental disabilities who Vaughn supports wanted to learn to drive, so she helped him learn the skills needed to pass the test. He’s now well on his way to earning his driver’s license, which will help him to be better positioned to take advantage of employment opportunities in the community.

Vaughn has traveled throughout the five counties that Mosaic in central Nebraska covers to assist anywhere needed, even throughout the pandemic.

The 2021 DSP of the Year awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony on Monday.