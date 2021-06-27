People in Business for Sunday, June 27

Konrad joins Pathway Bank staff

Tracy Konrad recently joined Pathway Bank as a lending specialist, working primarily with the commercial lending team in the Grand Island location.

Konrad comes to Pathway bank with more than 20 years of customer service experience, 13 years as an IT business analyst and four years in loan processing at Iowa Savings Bank in Carroll, Iowa.

She holds a bachelor of arts degree in marketing from the University of Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls, Iowa. She and her husband, Paul, have recently relocated from Carroll to Hastings.

Lierman receives St. Francis Caring Kind Award

Kathy Lierman, a registered nurse, received the 2021 Caring Kind Award for CHI Health St. Francis on Tuesday. Recipients of the award go above-and-beyond to exemplify caring, compassion and service excellence shown to patients, coworkers and the community.

Lierman, supervisor of the hospital’s cardiac/pulmonary rehabilitation program, was presented with the award by St. Francis President Ed Hannon. A reception for the nominees followed.

St. Francis selects one employee each year for the honor of representing the hospital at the Nebraska Hospital Association Annual Convention scheduled for later this fall.