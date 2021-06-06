People in Business for Sunday, June 6

Fraser Stryker adds Pauley as new partner

Daniel C. Pauley has become a partner of Fraser Stryker PC LLO, based in Omaha and providing services throughout the state.

Pauley joins Fraser Stryker’s established business and corporate law, and trust and estate planning practice groups.

He has spent the last 10 years counseling business owners on legal issues related to corporate and real estate transactions, business formation, succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, trust and estate administration, and probate proceedings.

A native of the Hastings area, Pauley is an active member of several boards, including the Hastings College Foundation, the American Red Cross of Central and Western Nebraska, the Hastings College Department of Business and Economics and the Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation.

He can be reached at 402-978-5286 or by email at dpauley@fraserstryker.com.