People in Business for Sunday, March 14

Pohl named Trius branch manager; Kloke promoted

Trius Federal Credit Union has named Jaci Pohl as branch manager for its main branch in Kearney.

Pohl brings more than 20 years of experience in management and customer experience from the retail industry, most recently as the general manager of JCPenney. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in public relations.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the Kearney Family YMCA and the Kearney chapter of TeamMates Mentoring. She also teaches Junior Achievement and is the grant writer for Kearney Elks Lodge 984.

Brittany Kloke, who previously served as the branch manager, has been promoted to the role of underwriting and staff development manager.

Kloke has extensive experience in lending and has served in multiple roles at Trius over the past six years.

Trius Federal Credit Union serves people who live, work, worships or attend school in Buffalo, Dawson, Hall, Kearney or Phelps counties.

Paustian joins YMCA as fitness instructor

Cindy Paustian joined the Grand Island YMCA as a fitness instructor in the fall of 2020.