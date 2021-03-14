People in Business for Sunday, March 14

Pohl named Trius branch manager; Kloke promoted
Trius Federal Credit Union has named Jaci Pohl as branch manager for its main branch in Kearney.
Pohl brings more than 20 years of experience in management and customer experience from the retail industry, most recently as the general manager of JCPenney. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in public relations.
She serves on the Board of Directors for the Kearney Family YMCA and the Kearney chapter of TeamMates Mentoring. She also teaches Junior Achievement and is the grant writer for Kearney Elks Lodge 984.
Brittany Kloke, who previously served as the branch manager, has been promoted to the role of underwriting and staff development manager.
Kloke has extensive experience in lending and has served in multiple roles at Trius over the past six years.
Trius Federal Credit Union serves people who live, work, worships or attend school in Buffalo, Dawson, Hall, Kearney or Phelps counties.
Paustian joins YMCA as fitness instructor
Cindy Paustian joined the Grand Island YMCA as a fitness instructor in the fall of 2020.
Paustian leads an evidence-based stability, balance and fall prevention class, along with the Rock Steady Boxing class, which uses a noncontact boxing fitness curriculum to improve the quality of life for those fighting Parkinson’s disease.
This spring, she is leading a women’s strength training program she developed for seniors. All exercises are adapted for all participants’ capabilities and skill levels.
Paustian’s career has been in the senior health care industry, and has included work as a hospice service coordinator, senior health care marketing director, and most recently as a health and wellness director.
She is a master’s level allied health educator. Her certifications include balance, mobility & fall prevention educator/instructor, Silver Sneakers Strength Progression and Foundation Program, and Rock Steady Fighting Back Against Parkinson’s Disease Program.
For more information about senior fitness classes at the Y, call 308-395-9622.