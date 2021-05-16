 Skip to main content
People in Business for Sunday, May 16
People in Business for Sunday, May 16

Norgaard, Conway hired by Maxed Out Sports Performance

Erin Norgaard has been named manager and Trevor Conway assistant manager of Maxed Out Sports Performance and Fitness Studio in Grand Island.

Norgaard is a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor. She has been a certified personal trainer for four years.

Conway earned an elementary education degree in May 2020 and has been a fourth grade teacher at Starr Elementary in Grand Island. He also has eight years of experience in sports and fitness.

Norgaard and Conway are in charge of membership management and business operations at Maxed Out.

The business is located at 1711 S. Locust St.

Kliewers elected to leadership of Nebraska Auctioneers

Mark Kliewer of Kliewer Auction Service in Aurora has been elected vice president of the Nebraska Auctioneers Association for 2021-2022.

Also, Kelly Kliewer of Kliewer Auction Service has been elected to the organization’s board of directors.

They were elected at the 72nd annual convention April 30 through May 2 in Hastings.

