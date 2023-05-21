Home Federal announces promotions

Home Federal Bank has promoted Dave Pool to community bank president.

Pool will continue to lead the Lincoln office in providing financial solutions to businesses and individuals.

A native of Grand Island and graduate of the University of Nebraska, he coaches his daughters fast pitch softball teams and participates in his own slow pitch team.

If you are in need of a business or personal loan, you can reach Pool at 531-207-0295 or dpool@homefederalne.bank.

In addition, Home Federal has promoted Ines Gonzalez to retail manager. Gonzalez was previously a universal banker and started her career as a teller at Home Federal in 2011. She has experience in various departments including customer service, new accounts, personal loans, and Medicare insurance.

With the new position, Ms. Gonzalez will focus on promoting bank products and services, guide staff to provide excellent customer service and build lasting relationships and trust with our customers.

Ines and her husband, Gerardo, are parents to four young children. With a busy schedule, Gonzalez takes time to volunteer for Junior Achievement and serves as a board member of the Grand Island Public Library Foundation.

She can be reached at the Downtown Grand Island Branch at 221 S. Locust, by calling 308-398-4950 or by email at igonzalez@homefederalne.com.

Home Federal Bank was founded in 1935 with four employees in downtown Grand Island and now serves six communities across Nebraska: Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington, Superior and Lincoln.

Niedfeldt announces retirement from Southern Public Power District

Southern Public Power District CEO Neal Niedfeldt announced he will retire at the end of September 2023.

Niedfeldt began working at SPPD in 2012. During his tenure, he has been committed to continuing to safely provide SPPD customers with highly reliable, and competitively priced electricity, superior customer service and innovative energy solutions. He has led SPPD through both numerous challenges and opportunities, including the execution of a new wholesale power contract with NPPD in 2016, overseeing the construction of a new Funk service center to serve Phelps County, making changes to operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and leading the addition of the renewable energy project in Franklin County in 2022.

Niedfeldt has had a 40-year career in the public power industry. Prior to his time at SPPD he was the financial director for Norris Public Power District and served as the city administrator and general manager of public works in Beatrice.